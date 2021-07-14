 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Peggy A. Williams, 59

Ernest C. Watts, 77

Roger Bjornson, 82

Kaye Riedesel McMullin, 59

Area:

Absarokee:  Marjorie Elaine Clayton, 76

Garryowen:  Mary Bonko, 85

Laurel: Darlene Kay Rehling, 65

Three Forks:  Leona Weldele Harmon, 79

 

 

