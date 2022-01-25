 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Ann Frette, 99

M. Virginia, “Ginny” Helmer, 93 

Patricia Kapptie, 80

Gary E. Lohnbakken, 83

Eugene Jurovich, 92

Lillian Ruth Leikam, 85

Area: 

Colstrip: Irene Young, 74

Glasgow: David L. Sergent, 66

Hardin: Ronald Adams, 84

Hysham: Terry Robert DeCock, 76

