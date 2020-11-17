 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Gottlieb Henry Dalke, Jr., 93

Barbara Banderob

Kimberly Ann Murillo, 58

Kim Cunningham, 67

John Thomas Feeney, 77

Virgil Boetter, 83

Faye Ellis

Area:

Colstrip:  Terry Tiffany, 46

Crow Agency:  Larry Little Owl, Sr., 83

Dunmore:  Keith Lenn Three Irons, 64 

Livingston: Joyce Anne Case, 86

Pryor: Millie Plainfeather

Torrington, WY: Dennis Brent Zeller, 76, formerly of Thermopolis.

