 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by TDS Fiber
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0

Billings: Gerald “Jerry” Piesik, 73

Area:

Glasgow: Harvey Lapke, 92

Hardin: Betty Seder, 84

Nashua: John Rorvik, 74

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News