State and area deaths
Billings:  Randolph Jacobs, Jr. , 76

Willard E. Baker, 97

Faye A. Pierce, 90

Donna Kimmery, 82

Mark Fry, 64

Alma Murphy, 85

LeVern Seal, 84

Donna Hoklin, 90

Area:  

Bloomfield:  Gerald Schultz, 67

Red Lodge: Jerome R. Stewart, 82

