State and area deaths
Billings: Riley James Hutchens, 25

Mark Stewart, 66

Sharon Marie Sullivan, 79

Jubel Dillon, 29

Marsha Delger, 56

Dolores Padgett, 89, 

Area:

Chinook:  Dorothy Johnson, 83

Idaho Falls, ID: Morris Van Campen, 81

Roundup:  Bernard ‘Bernie’ Ruhland, 72

 

