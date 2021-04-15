 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Roy G. Leedy, 88

Irene Klinger, 89

Henry Schaffer, 94

Area: 

Crow Agency: Robin Jefferson, 48

Garryowen: Norma Mae Stops, 96

Laurel:  Albert “Al” Racki, 97 

 

