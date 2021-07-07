 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Raymond “LeRoy” Frederick, 97

Lee Ardis, 80

Jean Stanley, 81

John Gros Ventre, 49

George Siemion, 81

Charles T. Eskro, 93

Amelia M. Schmalz, 81

Ruth B. Mittelstadt, 99

Area:

Broadview: Elaine D. Swartz, 90

Ekalaka: Janice Markuson, 82

Red Lodge:  Chris Burkhardt, 85

Shepherd: Lawrence Buell, 85 

