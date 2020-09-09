 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings: William "Bill" Jacob Bernhardt, 90

Ronald Schecht, 73

Bernard Dean Myers, 109

Joan G. Koch, 83

Earl R. Baldwin, 77

Raymond Lee Beaver, 73

Rita Ann Mauger, 86

Albert C. “Al” Jenkins, 99

Richard “Dick” Kelly, 91

Gary Morris, 67 

Rachel Blake, 82

Lillian M. Scheafer, 90

Area:

Ashland:

Forsyth: Alice Hendrixon, 98 

Glasgow: Darlene Sleeper-Schreyer, 78

Lame Deer: Kim Renee Whiteman, 53; Curtis Gray,  38

Saco:  John P. Rock, 71

Formerly of: John Whiteman, 53, formerly of Ashland; Renette Kaline, 54, of Billings, formerly of Lame Deer

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News