State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings:  Robin K. Geffre, 74

Ronald Anderson, 85

William J. Feeley, 69

Ralph Stone

Keith Good, 47

Scharlotte I. Ruff, 94

Area:

Forsyth:  Violet Livingston, 88 

Hardin:  Mary Lynn Birdinground 57; David Yarlott Sr., 89

Michigan:  Michael Savona, 40 

