State and area deaths
Billings:   James ‘Jim’ Tryhall, 74

Delores Etchart, 93

John Thomas Feeney, 77

Virgil Boelter, 83

Kim Marie Cunningham, 67

Area:

Big Timber: Charles A. Rasnick, 73

Fort Smith:  Alvin B. Iron, 71

Lewistown: Thomas Mane, 94

