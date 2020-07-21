State and area deaths
Billings:  Luree Dutton, 95

Mary Ann Schwehr, 85

Delbert J. Merkel, 88

James Patrick Fagan, 84

James “Jim” Bell, 87

Donna C. Bennett, 90

Daniel R. Andersen, 49

Ronald Reitz, 80

Area:

Glasgow: Judy E. Saindon, 94

Lame Deer: Claude Goggles, 72

Miles City:  Kenneth Cox, 68, Sharon Kearnes, 68, Ardis Zunich, 82 

Robert Thrams, 98

Roundup: James “Jim” Gordon, 71

Terry: Edwin Solle, 88

St. Marie: Raymond D. Watson, 69

Formerly of: Lori Peterson, 52, formerly of Miles City and Wolf Point  

John Smith, 82, of Meridian, ID formerly of Miles City.

