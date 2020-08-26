 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Clayton M. Andrews, 50

Kathryn "Kay" Brownlee, 81

Ruby A. Olson, 99

Brenda Whittle, 63

Area: 

Ballantine: Earl D. Inman, 92

Stevensville: Kurtis D. Tolzien, 82, formerly of Scobey and Glasgow

Wyola: Charles Russell, 58

Perry, FL: Coy Lee Baker, 83, formerly of Billings and Powell, WY

Williston, ND: Muriel B. Clemes, 96, formerly of Culbertson and Billings

 

