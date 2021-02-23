 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Fai D. Larson, 68

Cleve P. Lehman, 92

Thelma Bullinger, 83

Charles Keehn, 89

Area:

Fromberg: James “Jim” A. Perkins, 80

Hardin: Marie Crum, 99; Edward Keller, Jr., 85

Laurel:  Gene Amestoy, 69 

Park City: James A. Hutchins, Sr., 82 

 

