State and area deaths

Billings:  David Darnielle, 59

Gary A. Cleveland, 73

Josephine Bartels, 95

Amy Bennett, 35

Phyllis M. Bergeron, 84

Douglas Miller, 81

Myrle Jean Theimer, 86

Andrew O. Salava, 44

Shirley Farnum, 83, formerly of Roundup

Area:

Lame Deer:  Juanita Lucy Lonebear, 82

Laurel: Lorraine Black, 85  

Polson: Gerald D. Noland, 71

