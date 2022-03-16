 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and area deaths

Billings:  Sui-Ming Woo, 85

Russell C. Cherry, 50

Area:

Bridger: Lawrence E. Smith, 80

Laurel: Vernon Gebhardt, 84

Red Lodge:  Lynn Truxillo, 72

Formerly of:  Ronald F. Podolak, 84, Billings, formerly of Lusk, WY.

 

