State and area deaths

Billings:  Josephine Parrett, 51

Wanda Ebel, 79

Merri Ann Tracy, 81

Area:

Broadus: Gale Sturdevant, 73

Circle: Kathleen Hove, 85

Columbus:   Gene Autry Aubrey, 82

Crow Agency:  Cavin Jefferson Jr., 71, Paul Adlai Falls Down Sr., 69

Dillon:  Milton Howard Sr., 97

Lodge Grass:  Sheila Jefferson, 56, John Pretty on Top, 81

Laurel:  Ann K. Bradley, 94

Miles City: Kevin Johnston,  59

Formerly Of:  Alexander “Lex” Denson, 87, of Sheridan, WY formerly of Broadus.

 

