State and area deaths
Billings: Dale Jones, 85

Max Ross Lenington, Jr., 77

Area:

Absarokee: Joseph H. Lannen, 92

Lodge Grass:  Tanita Kills Night, 42

Shepherd:  Shirley Schumacher, 82

 

