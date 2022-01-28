 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings:  Donald Dominic Favero, 86

Joseph Fetch Jr., 83

Tracey Borris, 58

Barry J. Nichols, 65 

Lois Nordstog, 91

Lynn Oldenburg, 76

Area: 

Crow Agency:  Clara Joy Matt, 84, Joshua LaForge, 34

Garryowen: Barbeth Real Bird, 37

Hardin: Dora Falls Down, 56

