State and area deaths
Billings:  Arlene Schuh, 84

Clarence Kvande, 90

Jerrid Johnson, 42

Kenton ‘Kent’ Fillingham, 89

Kathryn Syth, 63

Charlotte Rudolf, 87

Area:

Bearcreek:  Michael L. Smith, 72

Big Timber:  Sandra Halvorson, 50 

Fishtail: Gwynneth Pederson, 74

Lame Deer:  William “Waylen” Bear Ground, 30 

