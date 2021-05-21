 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Violet J. Berry, 86

Edith Grayson, 94

Evelyn D. Kelly, 97

Kae E. Kufeld, 83

Gloria Pualani, 72

Area:

Boyd: John Benders, 77

 

