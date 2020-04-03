State and area deaths
Billings:  Jean Pust, 85

Kristi Pish, 55

Charlene Crowder, 67

Kenneth “Ken” Danielson, 73

Erminio Lopez, 76

Area: 

Forsyth: Mary Williams, 77

