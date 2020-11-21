 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings:  Robert Richardson, 87

James Dust, 53

Traci Ostwalt, 54

Mark Stewart

Kevin Flock, 64

Lana Jean Moriarity-Ready, 72

Victor Lee Escobedo, 64

Area:

Grass Range:  Lewis “Lewie” Warren Griffith, 69

Pryor: Bradley Stovall, 68

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News