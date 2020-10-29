 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:   Wanda Baker-Badger, 86

Russell Lee Hein, 86

Anthony Wayne Ettleman, 92

Gordon Kirschenmann, 74

Michael Fargo, 84

Marian Wittman Dick, 87

Area:

Pryor:  Lenita Rene' Devine Goes Ahead, 26

Richland:  Wayne R. Waarvik, 88

