State and area deaths
Billings:  Thelma Albrecht, 85

Monte Cleman, 63

Area:

Birney: Montoya Littlewhiteman, 31

Columbus: Jerry W. Ashlock, 55

Forsyth: Jack Schwend, 93; Margie Johnson, 87; Martin Svenson, 92 

Laurel:  Dixie O'Connor,  94  

