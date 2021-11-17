 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Alex Smith, 74

Eliot Pransky 

Brian Vannoy, 57

Darlene Nauman, 80

Daniel E. Dalton, 55

Area:

Park City: Duke Kober, 64 

