 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings: Randy Jacobs, 49

Carl Jahr, 85

Jacqueline "Jackie" Sue Henry Kimbrough, 65

Gary Kungas, 78

Walter J. Yanc, 95

Area:

Glasgow: James D. Mattfeldt, 83

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News