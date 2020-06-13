State and area deaths
Billings:  William Albert Ball

Barbara Rigg Olson

Marjorie Elizabeth Rufus, 95

Justin Zentner, 45

Jennifer Engen, 30

Jacqueline ‘Jacque’ Boespflug, 74

Area: 

Joliet: David Lee Winberg, 67

Lavina: Ignatius “Ned” Schaff, 85

Lindsay:  John McCormick, 67

Red Lodge: Keven Osman, 69

