State and area deaths
Billings: Nancy A. Whitmer, 72

Herbert “Herb” Keller, 87

Donna Risa, 81

Joyce Miller, 86

John Jr. Daugherty, 81

Ada M. Mckeen, 95

Area:

Crow Agency: Arron Williamson, 31

 

