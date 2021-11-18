 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  John 'Jack' Padon, 71

Alicia Powelson, 35

Nina Gonzales, 56

Alex Smith, 74

Nicki Maier

Mary Svetich, 81

Area:

Pryor: Richard White Clay, 63

Roundup: John M. Stigen, 64

