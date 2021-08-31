 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Jim Heine, 85

Juanita Stovall, 78

Betty Nessan, 86

Dorothy Gustin, 92

Marlene Doerr Cushing, 85

Charles E. Miller Jr., 63

Elva M. Walter, 81

Terry Dey, 61

Area: 

Park City:  Dorothy Sitzman, 86  

 

 

