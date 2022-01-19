 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Scott DeWitt, 61

Dorothy Hope Foreman, 88

Rebecca Ann Hedegaard, 40

Verlin Belgarde, 90

Khoen Parker, 15

Rita Feller, 93

Rodger Wayne Hardy, 80

Diana Carroll, 75

Area:

Nashua: Allen L. Bunk, 71

Ryegate: Lavone Pitsch, 82 

Winston: Levi Ray Laughery, 71

