State and area deaths
Billings:  Audrey Ann Belgarde, 60

Edwin John Kehm, 92

Russell Mobraaten, 81

Patricia Mus, 60

Area:

Absarokee: Cheeta Mae Barnes, 79; Mary Jeanette Hamel, 86

Columbus: Clair Keith Streeter, 89

Hardin:  Laura He Does It, 53

Laurel: Alvina Mae Helzer, 85

