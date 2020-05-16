State and area deaths
Billings:  Jeremiah Stanfield, 40

James “Jim” Nagel, 84

Betty J. Welsh, 88

Dolores Edwards, 84

Gerald Hemmer, 93

Area:

Bridger: Carla June Amerson, 62

Muddy Creek:  Wayne Lessig, 68 

Red Lodge: Kenneth W. Steinmasel, 84 

