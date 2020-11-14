 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Gary Lee Saindon, 79

Roberta ‘Rob’ Bloom Carstensen, 90

John Feeney, 77

Claude Forney Henson, 89 

Virginia L. Dieterich, 92

Roberta Ann “Bert” Hensley, 84

Linda Guzman, 83

Fay Ellis, 85

Darrell Emerson Franklin, 72 

Jerome ‘Nick’ Heggen, 85

Daniel LeBaron, 32

Area:

Bozeman:  Emily Watson, 89 

Glasgow:  Bret E. Keogh, 87

Miles City:  Al “Mac” Makelky, 94; Virgil “Buck” Higgins, 95

