State and area deaths
Billings: James E. 'Jim' Edwards, 84

Brian M. Chilcote, 48

Martha Riojas, 58

Robin Olson, 77

Fishtail: Margery Clark,  97 

Glasgow:  Jean M. Viste, 90

Hardin:  Varian Brien, 25

Joliet: Kelly Crusch

Laurel:  Robert Joe Hayes, 55; Gary Coddington, 61

Nashua:  Larry A. Fuhrmann, 85

Poplar: Stephen Gray Hawk, 90

 

