State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings:  Kristina Murray

Kayleigh Jade Weiland, 22

Tyler Craig, 24

Gerald Wollschlaeger, 77

Irline Berndt, 93

Area:

Harlowton: Donna C. Rosenberg, 92

Lewistown: Paul E. Torgrimson, 62

Shepherd:  Dallas Middlestadt , 22 

