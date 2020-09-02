State and area deaths

 Skip to main content
Billings: Kathleen “Kathy” Gabel Neibauer, 69

Barbara Peterson, 86

Marie Roll, 81

Sharon Saylor, 74

Dorothy E. Spaulding (Sticka), 89

John Longjaw, Jr., 45

Area: 

Bridger: Johnnie Wade Brown, 64

Circle: Wendell Pawlowski, 87

Crow Agency:  Lawrence B. Big Hair, Jr., 60

Great Falls:  Virginia Weiss, 79

Laurel:  Kenneth Young, 86

Miles City:  John Scanlan, 90,  Cleo Fessler, 101

Nashua:  Daniel D. Rogenes, 36

