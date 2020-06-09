State and area deaths
Billings:  Bill Fenton, 66

Karin Aders, 82

Helen I. Yerger, 95

Robin E. Morse, 64

Donald Maxwell, 68

Kevlene Not Afraid, 38

Area:

Columbus:  Ronald E. Tvetene, 78

Laurel:  Dolores Simons, 81

Lodge Grass:  Marlon Black Eagle, 60 

Wolf Point:  Cheryl L. Welch, 66 

