State and area deaths
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings: Saul Angulo Jr., 10 months

Doris Braaten, 83

Henry Menge, 84

Martha Fenter, 83

Mark Fowler, 45  

Area:

Broadus: Daniel Nisley,  91

Ismay: Eugene “Gene” Garber, 95

Lame Deer:  Leroy Whiteman, 81

Silisia: Clifton Berglee, 65

Formerly of:

Elphie Wood, 95, of Billings formerly of Miles City.

Gage Braden, 23, of Williston, ND formerly of Miles City.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News