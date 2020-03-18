State and area deaths
State and area deaths

State and area deaths

Billings: William “Bill” Madill, 83

Elisabeth Monroe, 95

Violet Vick, 89

Abilene, TX:  Kenneth Lee King, 83

Fromberg: Josephine A. Smith, 77

Shepherd: John Darrell Dagenhart, 38

Silesia: Clifton Berglee, 65 

