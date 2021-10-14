 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Bret Miller, 60

Christopher B. Chase, 31

Anne-Marie Knopp Simeon, 45

Jeffrey C. Post, 61

Area: 

Laurel: Leo Leggett, 58

Rapelje: Marcella Kelly, 74

Worden: Vicki Barkhuff, 60

Formerly of:  Eunice Carolina Pierce, 93, formerly of Bridger.

