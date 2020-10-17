 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:   John Rookhuizen, 58

Margaret E. Murray (Farrington), 90

Doris I. Lenhardt, 93

Georgianna Sherrill “Gigi” Nance, 76

John Graf, 54

Jacquline Suko, 82

Virginia Mae Hoiness, 88

Dorothy Ann Lane, 85

Charles Mason, 94

Area: 

Bismarck, N.D.:  Whitney Pretty on Top, 30

Lodge Grass: Samantha Black Eagle

