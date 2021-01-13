State and area deaths

 Skip to main content
Billings: Willard Stapleton Jr., 89

Anetta Reich, 96

Mickal Lang, 27

Stanley Hoggatt, 77

Lois Wright, 89

Richard Hobart Spalding, 87

Charles N. Robbins, 77

Area:

Baker: Kevin W. Newell, 62

Lame Deer:  Roseanne Headswift, 73

Laurel:  Julie Marie Bellrock, 62; Raymond R. Weishaar, 93

Lodge Grass:  Birdie Mae Lion Shows, 70

