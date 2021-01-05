State and area deaths

 Skip to main content
Billings: Crystal Purcell, 79

Gene Ketterling, 87

Gay Stark, 84

Dodie Rae Wheeler, 36

Rose Ann Grammens, 90, of Billings, formerly Custer

George Kroll, 82

Shirley Alexander, 84

Rodney G. Samel, 61

Area:

Ballantine: Glenda Lahn, 81

Big Timber:  Donald Duval, 82, formerly of Reed Point

Circle:  Jaron Schillinger, 59

Forsyth: George Kurkowski, 89

Hardin: Cheryl Nedens, 52

Joliet: Lillian Stene, 101

Laurel: Gerald R. Knaub, 76

Miles City:  Wayne Foust, 90

Wyola: Heather Iron, 41 

