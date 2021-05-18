 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Kenneth Gullard, 93

Area:

Baker: Linda Rising, 76, Bill Randash, 87

Absarokee:  Kathleen L. Degenhart, 70 

Crow Agency: Susan Real Bird, 55

Ekalaka: William “Bill” Talkington, 69

Forsyth: Larry D. Gribble, 76

Hardin: Roland  Brown, 56

Laurel: Pauline Sand,  91  

Formerly of:  Donovan Taylor Charette 30, of Missoula,formerly of Busby.

