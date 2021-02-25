 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Deo Degn, 87

Yoshiko Thiessen, 90

Harry Moore, 87

Lawrence Brunmeier, 92

Carl Buflod, 74

Area:

Laurel: Duane Guenthner, 89

Miles City: Wayne Muri

Red Lodge:  Eileen Grace Smith, 100 

Formerly of:

William James Dodds, 74, of Billings, formerly of Roundup

  

 

