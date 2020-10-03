 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: Paul Toth, 83

Lyle John Peil, 80

Edward Kraft, 81

Dale L. Vietmeier, 89

Grace Scanlan

Area:

Crow Agency: Grant J. Bulltail, 80

Malta: Clarabel Score, 87

Red Lodge:  Florence Cole, 92 

