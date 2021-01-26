 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Laura Posey, 51

Goss Felton, 83

Judith ‘Judy’ Hofferber, 79 

Bloomfield: Gerald C. Schultz, 67

Cody, WY:  Wayne Day, 71

Glasgow: Betty Lou Fuhrmann, 82 

Hardin:  Irene Stevenson, 83

