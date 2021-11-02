 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  Theodore (Ted) Rose, 41

Robert D. Nash, 87

Thomas Nelson, 62

Thomas L. Strouf, 60

Area:

Absarokee: Sandra Jo Frank, 66

Crow Agency:

Hardin:  Carl W. Nedens, 56; Charles Finley, 90 

Joliet: Ira L. Preshingler, 69 

Red Lodge:  James John Richards, 80 

Formerly of: Marciel Yellowmule 64 of Ronan formerly of Crow Agency

